Man asks if he's wrong for excluding ex-girlfriend's son at Christmas with his baby.

Dating someone with a kid comes with its own set of emotional dynamics.​​​​​​

And in some cases, these dynamics don't go away when the relationship itself ends.

This is the case for a man who recently asked the AITA subreddit if he's wrong for not wanting to include his ex-girlfriend's adult son at his family Christmas.

He wrote:

AITA for not wanting my ex's son at my Christmas?​​​​

Trying to be concise. I was with my ex for about 7 years (never married), lived together the last 4. Broke up 3 years ago. She has a 21-year-old son "Shane" who is now going to college in a town I have since moved to.

His parents don't live there (about a 6 hour drive). We've moderately kept in touch since the breakup, mostly just when he reaches out to me.