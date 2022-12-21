Man asks if he's wrong for excluding ex-girlfriend's son at Christmas with his baby.

Dating someone with a kid comes with its own set of emotional dynamics.
And in some cases, these dynamics don't go away when the relationship itself ends.
He wrote:
AITA for not wanting my ex's son at my Christmas?
Trying to be concise. I was with my ex for about 7 years (never married), lived together the last 4. Broke up 3 years ago. She has a 21-year-old son "Shane" who is now going to college in a town I have since moved to.
His parents don't live there (about a 6 hour drive). We've moderately kept in touch since the breakup, mostly just when he reaches out to me.
I would have preferred a clean break from both him and his mom but have a hard time totally shutting people out. I have not seen Shane in person since he was 18. Anyway, I got married last year and welcomed my first child 6 months ago.