Man asks if he's wrong for wanting to take part of paternity leave to visit his family.

Having a baby brings a whole new set of logistics into any couple's dynamic.

Now, you not only have the day-to-day of paying for housing, organizing meals, and figuring out how to spend quality time together, but you also have all the questions of childcare, budgeting for a baby, and figuring out how to sleep with your plate so full.

Even couples with the best dynamics often face some conflict in the midst of such massive change. Luckily, the AITA subreddit is here to weigh in on said conflicts.

In one popular post, a man asked if he's wrong for wanting to use some of his paternity leave to visit his out-of-state family.

He wrote:

WIBTA if I used part of my paternity leave to visit my family?​​​​​​