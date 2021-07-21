Man asks if he’s wrong to avoid dinners at in-laws because they make him watch kids.

Having the skills to look after children while also entertaining them is a gift, but being "good with kids" can also be a curse when you become the designated unpaid babysitter at every social gathering.

A tired parent saying "Aw, you're so good with kids," as they shove their toddler in your arms so they can have a hands-free hour at the cocktail party isn't always the fun experience they think it is. While it can be adorable to always take on the role of the trusted adult that's the life of the party at the kids' table or in the corner of the floor surrounded by Legos and Barbies, sometimes even kindergarten teachers need to talk to people who know what taxes and tequila shots are.

Setting clear boundaries with family can be awkward, especially when it involves financial matters, but if your relatives are taking advantage of your labor and your time, it's best to address the problem before it escalates into a brawl at the Thanksgiving table. So, when a frustrated husband and uncle decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to be honest