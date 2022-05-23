Dad asks if he's wrong to cut off son's college fund for refusing to visit new family.

When a father took to Reddit, he wanted to know if he was being cruel by threatening to withhold college funds to the teenage son that refuses to visit him, his new wife, and baby. But there is extremely important backstory here...see if you can spot it!
I (38M) have three kids (18M, 16M, 13F), but one of them isn’t biological mine (16M), I found out about this 3 years ago, it was a messy situation so I ended up divorcing my wife and leaving, I moved to another city because I needed time to heal.
I wasn’t physically involved in my kids' life for two years but I called them every day and talked to them. I also paid child support for the three of them. Here is where I know I did a terrible thing and maybe that’s why Alexander is mad at me and doesn’t want to see me: When I called my kids, I only called Sophia and Raphael (13F, 18M) because I felt uncomfortable talking to Alexander. One day he was angry and grabbed the phone crying and said: “Don’t you love me, dad, why are they more important to you?”