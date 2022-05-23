Dad asks if he's wrong to cut off son's college fund for refusing to visit new family.

Being a parent is for life. But what if your kid doesn't want you to be? Where do the responsibilities of a parent begin and end?

When a father took to Reddit, he wanted to know if he was being cruel by threatening to withhold college funds to the teenage son that refuses to visit him, his new wife, and baby. But there is extremely important backstory here...see if you can spot it!

AITA (am I the as*hole) for cutting my son’s college fund because he refuses to visit me?

I (38M) have three kids (18M, 16M, 13F), but one of them isn’t biological mine (16M), I found out about this 3 years ago, it was a messy situation so I ended up divorcing my wife and leaving, I moved to another city because I needed time to heal.