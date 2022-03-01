Man asks if he was a jerk for telling his 'insecure' wife to get a nose job.

If your partner asks you whether or not they should get surgery to dramatically change their appearance, do you tell them the truth or run for the sunset screaming "this is a trap?"

So, when a deeply confused man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his wife's pending cosmetic procedure, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife she should get a nose job?

I (31M) love my (30F) wife, we’ve been married for 3 years and there’s nothing I would change about her except that she’s really insecure about her nose and that she get aggressive over it when I try to comfort her.