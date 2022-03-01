Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was a jerk for telling his 'insecure' wife to get a nose job.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 1, 2022 | 4:03 PM
If your partner asks you whether or not they should get surgery to dramatically change their appearance, do you tell them the truth or run for the sunset screaming "this is a trap?"

So, when a deeply confused man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his wife's pending cosmetic procedure, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my wife she should get a nose job?

I (31M) love my (30F) wife, we’ve been married for 3 years and there’s nothing I would change about her except that she’s really insecure about her nose and that she get aggressive over it when I try to comfort her.

For as long as I remember, she has always hated her nose and mentions it everyday. When I would try to comfort her, tell her it’s beautiful, and she doesn’t have to change anything, she would get aggressive and yell that I’m a liar.

