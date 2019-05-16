Man asks if he's an a**hole for losing temper at 'nagging' wife. The internet is on his side.

When you're in the middle of a marriage, and you're dealing with elements of grief on top of it, it can be very difficult to have perspective on your relationship dynamic. Being able to temper whether you're the unreasonable one in a fight, your spouse is crossing a line, or you both need to sit one out on a bench often requires an outside perspective.
Again, when you add a heaping dose of grief and loss to the marriage punch, it gives every fight and frustration an extra kick of emotional exhaustion. Grief manifests in everyone differently, but the common thread is that it makes everyday tasks more of a slog, and processing death saps up the emotional energy you would otherwise be using for work and life.
With these struggles in tow, the Reddit user fedupfedup1111 on the subreddit Am I The Asshole asked the internet to give him perspective on a recent fight with his wife.
"AITA lost my temper and told my wife to "just shut up already, you don't get a say in this" after her constant inconsiderate nagging"
In his post, the OP conceded that he was ready to accept whatever judgment the internet heaped on him, before going into the details of the recent fight.
Asking for blunt honesty here because I can't deal with this drama right now so just tell me if I've been an asshole and if so I'll go and apologize."
To start, he shared that he's currently in the process of planning his mother's funeral. While his parents are divorced, his late mother was on good terms with his father and was quite close with his new wife.
Unfortunately for the OP, his father's new wife and his wife have bad blood that has been going on for years, due to unruly comments from both parties.
"This women - my father's current wife - has an ongoing dispute with my wife. They have a long long history of bad blood between each other. Both of them have said extremely hurtful things to one another. Obviously I think my wife is less of an asshole between the two, but both are definitely wrong for saying the things they have."
While the OP is obviously more on his wife's side in the ongoing feud, he still feels obligated to invite his father's wife to the funeral since she was close with his mother.
"Anyway even though I really dislike this women, I have to invite her to my mother's funeral service because: 1. She's my father's wife and 2. She was close friends with my mom. My wife was livid at finding out about this and insists I put my foot down and not let her attend the service."
However, rather than understanding that the funeral plans are about his late mother's wishes, the OP's wife decided to pick a fight about the inclusion of her nemesis.
"So for two long days she constantly nags me about this bringing it up every hour. I keep telling her the same thing about why she needs to come. I try to compromise by saying if my wife is so uncomfortable she doesn't need to attend, and I wont hold it against her. She refuses this as she wants to be there to support me."
After batting the situation back and forth for awhile, OP lost his temper and told his wife to shut up. He makes it clear that he recognizes he didn't communicate in a calm way, but also, who would when they're organizing their mother's funeral?!
So a few hours ago she brings the topic up yet again and I lose my tempter. I tell her (paraphrasing)
"Just shut up already. You don't get a day in this. You don't get to dictate my mother's funeral for Christs sake. Just leave me alone already."
He ended his query by stating that he's "just going to accept whatever judgement is given and go with that," and much to his surprise, the internet firmly sided with him.
"I did not say it calmly. I yelled it and was definitely angry because I'm busy organising my mother's funeral. She has gone off crying and I'm left wondering if I went too far. I can't deal with this nonsense and I'm just going to accept whatever judgement is given and go with that."
RednRich laid it straight: it's completely selfish of OP's wife to make the funeral about her feelings.
"NTA. Your wife's an asshole for making your mother's funeral about her. You're not an asshole because your mother just died and you can't be expected to keep your composure.
Anyone that says Y T A or E S H is insane."
TouchMyAwesomeButt echoed the fact that OP's wife is being completely selfish.
"Goddamn, she can't even put their differences aside for a funeral of someone they both cared for. How self-absorbed can you be?"
SpaceCadet2000 brilliantly coined the term "Gravezilla" to describe OP's wife.
Yeah, she's being a gravezilla."
elmummie went so far as to suggest OP should reconsider the relationship as a whole, given her selfish behavior during his time of need.
"Yeah OP definitely NTA. Her being uncomfortable at your mother's funeral doesn't matter because this isn't about her. The fact that she's been badgering him for days about a funeral after his mother just died is just absolutely unreasonable and so completely self absorbed. I never ever say this but I think OP should rethink his relationship with this woman she's selfish and ridiculous."
MaryMaryConsigliere suggested he lay out the support he needs from her, in order to see if the can really give it.
"Agreed, say "I'm sorry for yelling. I love you, and I shouldn't speak to you that way. But my mother just died, and you are making this time so much harder for me by trying to pull me into this petty vendetta against my stepmom when I'm just trying to hold it together and plan a funeral. Can you promise me that you will step up and support me so I can focus on my grief and healing right now?"
Suffice it to say, the internet clearly agrees that OP isn't the asshole in this situation, and it sounds like his wife needs to step up and truly be there for him in this time of grief, her own personal beefs be damned.