Man asks if he's an a**hole for losing temper at 'nagging' wife. The internet is on his side.

When you're in the middle of a marriage, and you're dealing with elements of grief on top of it, it can be very difficult to have perspective on your relationship dynamic. Being able to temper whether you're the unreasonable one in a fight, your spouse is crossing a line, or you both need to sit one out on a bench often requires an outside perspective.

Again, when you add a heaping dose of grief and loss to the marriage punch, it gives every fight and frustration an extra kick of emotional exhaustion. Grief manifests in everyone differently, but the common thread is that it makes everyday tasks more of a slog, and processing death saps up the emotional energy you would otherwise be using for work and life.

With these struggles in tow, the Reddit user fedupfedup1111 on the subreddit Am I The Asshole asked the internet to give him perspective on a recent fight with his wife.

"AITA lost my temper and told my wife to "just shut up already, you don't get a say in this" after her constant inconsiderate nagging"

In his post, the OP conceded that he was ready to accept whatever judgment the internet heaped on him, before going into the details of the recent fight.