Man asks if he's wrong for accusing GF of wanting 'sugar daddy' treatment.

Relationships take all shapes. Some are more overtly transactional, with each person holding power or advantage in a specific area (money, youth, connections, certain types of home skills). While others look more even across the board.

The key to any relationship model is open communication and consent. As long as everyone has said their piece, and feels truly happy with how it's set up, then that is that. But denial or a lack of communication can splinter a connection.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his girlfriend he can't afford to be her sugard daddy.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my girlfriend that we cannot afford for me to be her sugar daddy?