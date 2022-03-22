Man asks if he was wrong to ask bride if his toddler can wear white to the wedding.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about getting permission for his daughter to wear white to his brother's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I’m really torn by this. My brother (31) is about to be married. I (33M) am one of the groomsmen. My wife had informed me that our daughter (3) will be wearing a white dress to the wedding.
I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate as I thought it was mainly brides and flower girls that would wear white. My wife didn’t care if any little girls wore white at our own wedding and others that she knows say they don’t care.