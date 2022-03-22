Man asks if he was wrong to ask bride if his toddler can wear white to the wedding.

Wedding etiquette can be a complicated subject between navigating plus-ones, finding the appropriate gift, wearing the right outfit, and resisting the temptation to pound free tequila shots from the open bar and stir up family gossip at the photo shoot..

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about getting permission for his daughter to wear white to his brother's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking the bride if my 3-year-old can wear white to a wedding?

I’m really torn by this. My brother (31) is about to be married. I (33M) am one of the groomsmen. My wife had informed me that our daughter (3) will be wearing a white dress to the wedding.