Man asks if he’s wrong to ask ex to take their old pics off social media for fiancée.

If you're someone who likes to document every cute moment of a relationship on social media, things can get awkward when you break up and your whole grid is filled with romantic memories...

Everyone has a different style when it comes to sharing their personal life to social media apps, but if you're scrolling a little too deep on your new partner's ex's Instagram account, you have to be prepared to stumble across something that wasn't meant for you to see. Matching snowman sweaters under a Christmas tree while sharing a candy cane? Cute anniversary posts from a beach vacation? Mind your own business and keep scrolling, for your own well-being.

Forcing your exes to delete memories that are important to them can put everyone in an uncomfortable position, especially if you two parted ways relatively amicably. Not every breakup has to end in a campfire full of their love letters and scouring the internet to binge-delete all evidence of the last three years. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his future wife's discomfort with his ex's social media photos, people were quick to help deem a verdict.