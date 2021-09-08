Man asks if he’s wrong to refuse to attend wedding of couple who hooked up with his GF.

Being mature about the relationships your partner had before you came along can be difficult for some people, especially when your partner is still friends with someone they dated for years.

Making small talk at a party with the person you know your current partner was once married to can be slightly awkward at first, but putting your own insecurities aside and trusting your relationship is a healthier route. Being jealous or purposefully rude to your love's former flames only puts your partner in an uncomfortable mediator position that will surely ruin the dinner party vibe.

Ultimately, if your relationship is solid, there's no need to worry about your girlfriend texting her old high school prom date a funny meme every now and then. It's never a good look to be the person at the bar tracking their partner every time they make eye contact with someone they once dated. Sometimes you just have to trust that relationships always end for a reason, and right now they're choosing you. Or, at least that's what reality dating shows set on island resorts tell us.