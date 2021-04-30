Man asks if he’s wrong to ban mom from wedding for criticizing bride’s plastic surgery.

Plastic surgery can be a divisive subject for many people, but if a procedure can give someone more confidence and a stronger sense of self, it's really none of your business...

Weddings can sometimes make family and friends a little too honest when it comes to their opinions on the theme colors, the invitations, the food, the flower arrangements or your mom's brewing disapproval for the woman who will soon be your wife. At the end of the day, though, the only person whose opinion matters on the bride's excessively frilly dress is the bride. As long as the couple getting married has fun and is excited to celebrate their relationship, toxic friends, co-workers, and relatives have no place on that dance floor. Of course, nobody wants to tell a parent or childhood friend that they can't come to their wedding, but there are some snide and passive aggressive comments that shouldn't be dismissed.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about banning his mom from attending his wedding over her comments on his fiancée's recent plastic surgery, people were there to help.