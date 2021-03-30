Man asks if he was wrong to blow up at his wife after she jeopardized his job.

Anyone who has worked in the service industry is familiar with everyone they know assuming "the friends and family discount" means that they can bring in a massive party without a reservation and eat and drink whatever they want for free the whole night...

While part of the fun of bartending or serving is being able to treat the people you love to some freebies every once in awhile, when people take advantage of the restaurant owner's generosity it can get awkward. Even if you are lucky enough to be treated to a completely free check, it's still customary to tip on the original amount and of course, be a polite and respectful customer. Acting like you own a bar or restaurant just because you happen to be related to someone who works there is a quick way to never get yourself free last call tequila shots ever again.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife's toddler-style temper tantrum at the restaurant where he works, people were quick to deem a verdict.