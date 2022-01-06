Man asks if he's wrong to boycott brother's wedding over his 'no ring, no bring' rule.

While weddings are meant to be fun, flower-filled celebrations of love, they can sometimes release the champagne cork of bottled-up family tension and unsolicited opinions from friends, coworkers and strangers everywhere...

Ultimately, all decisions related to the wedding should be made by the couple getting married. If your invitation says "no kids, please" for the black tie evening hotel ballroom wedding, then showing up with your four screaming toddlers to knock over the champagne tower won't make you very popular on the dance floor.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his brother's plus-one rule, people were quick to help deem a verdict.