Man asks if he’s wrong to boycott chores after wife called him her ‘dish b*tch.’

Dishes can be a major source of tension in every household as the daunting mountain of dirty plates and pots and pans that comes with every home-cooked meal can be a daily nightmare...

In a roommate situation, most people come up with a rule that dishes shouldn't sit in the sink for over 24 hours, but anyone who has had the joy of sharing a living space with four other people plus their current partners and two cats with one bathroom knows that's usually not the case. Leaving food out in the kitchen is a beautiful invitation for household pests, but even if you live in a steel trap of a luxury building devoid of vermin, having a perpetual pile of dirty dishes in a puddle of leftover food soup and soap goo is never pleasant.

For couples who both work full-time, coordinating schedules to divide chores can be a juggling act that usually ends with one person surrendering to just doing it all. Sometimes spending a few extra minutes scrubbing the pan from lunch yesterday is easier than watching it rest in agony as your partner takes their precious time blissfully avoiding it in all it's food greased glory. Before the great dish standoff of 3 AM happens in your kitchen with months of passive aggression and resentment bubbling out with the soap, it's best to have a discussion.