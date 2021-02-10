Man asks if he’s wrong to boycott sister’s wedding over ‘diet plans’ in invitations.

Planning a wedding can be stressful, but it's also not an excuse to abuse all the people you love in the name of perfect floral arrangements and destination bachelorette parties...

While there is a certain amount of emotional chaos that many people getting married endure in the days leading up to the wedding, having a little perspective is always key. The reason people get married is to celebrate their love with all their family and friends, but the true purpose can often get lost in the frenzy of bridal parties, photoshoots, cake layers or elaborate centerpieces. Anyone who has ever been in a wedding is probably familiar with some bizarre and over-the-top requests from the bride or groom, but there are also some lines that should just never be crossed. It's important to remember that people are giving up their time, and usually a lot of money, to celebrate with you. While your wedding might be a major highlight of your year, it's probably just another social obligation to some of your guests. Demanding guests change their appearance for your wedding photos is extreme, but all too common among some Instagram-obsessed modern brides.