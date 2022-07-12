Man asks if he's wrong to boycott sister's wedding over 'ridiculous requirements.'

The loaded and debatably sexist term, "Bridezilla," can often be used to incorrectly shame a perfectly reasonable woman for planning the wedding of her dreams, but sometimes it's the only way to describe a bride who has transformed into a demon in bubbly cursive pastel font...

So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to bail on his sister's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

Would I be the As*hole for not going to my sister's wedding because of the ridiculous "requirements?"

My sister is getting married in less that 3 weeks. I haven't been involved in the planning as I have my own life but from what my mom has relayed to me it's been a nightmare.