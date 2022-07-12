Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to boycott sister's wedding over 'ridiculous requirements.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 12, 2022 | 5:33 PM
The loaded and debatably sexist term, "Bridezilla," can often be used to incorrectly shame a perfectly reasonable woman for planning the wedding of her dreams, but sometimes it's the only way to describe a bride who has transformed into a demon in bubbly cursive pastel font...

So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to bail on his sister's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

Would I be the As*hole for not going to my sister's wedding because of the ridiculous "requirements?"

My sister is getting married in less that 3 weeks. I haven't been involved in the planning as I have my own life but from what my mom has relayed to me it's been a nightmare.

My sister wants a "fancy" wedding and is micro-managing everything. I have no idea how normal this is, but from what I've heard she broke down crying when her fiancé bought the wrong shade of white napkins. Her and both my and the groom's parents have invested a lot of money into this to the tune of over $50k.

