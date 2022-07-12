Man asks if he's wrong to boycott sister's wedding over 'ridiculous requirements.'

So, when a conflicted brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to bail on his sister's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My sister is getting married in less that 3 weeks. I haven't been involved in the planning as I have my own life but from what my mom has relayed to me it's been a nightmare.
My sister wants a "fancy" wedding and is micro-managing everything. I have no idea how normal this is, but from what I've heard she broke down crying when her fiancé bought the wrong shade of white napkins. Her and both my and the groom's parents have invested a lot of money into this to the tune of over $50k.