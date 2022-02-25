Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to use TikTok challenge to tell GF what he would change about her.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 25, 2022 | 9:08 PM
If your partner looks you in the eye and asks you to be honest about every aspect of their personality and appearance...that's a trap, right?

So, when a seriously confused man with truly no ability to read a room decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about voicing his opinions on his girlfriend's looks, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for honestly telling my girlfriend what I would change about her?

I watched a TikTok where a couple asked each other what they would change about each other and they both said nothing--they’re both perfect and they love each other very much etc. So I thought let me try this with my girlfriend, without filming of course.

She said “I wouldn’t change anything about you, maybe I would make you less anxious about everyday stuff so you wouldn’t suffer." It’s true, I tend to be very anxious and obsessive compulsive sometimes, but I’m dealing with it.

Sources: Reddit
