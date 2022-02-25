Man asks if he's wrong to use TikTok challenge to tell GF what he would change about her.

If your partner looks you in the eye and asks you to be honest about every aspect of their personality and appearance...that's a trap, right?

So, when a seriously confused man with truly no ability to read a room decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about voicing his opinions on his girlfriend's looks, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for honestly telling my girlfriend what I would change about her?

I watched a TikTok where a couple asked each other what they would change about each other and they both said nothing--they’re both perfect and they love each other very much etc. So I thought let me try this with my girlfriend, without filming of course.