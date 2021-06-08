Man asks if it was wrong to call in-laws 'gold diggers' for demanding to know his income.

Discussing finances and money can be an awkward dinner conversation with your future in-laws, especially when everyone at the table has different opinions on what is and isn't a strictly private subject...

While it's important to be candid and open about your income when you're planning to share finances with a romantic partner, or if you and a co-worker are trying to figure out if the company is doing something shady, keeping your salary from people it doesn't concern is completely reasonable. Money can cause serious problems in all types of relationships, and it's always a good idea to discuss what goals and expectations you have financially before blissfully running down the aisle. Sure, it's not the most romantic chat to compare tax brackets over candlelit pasta, but if your in-laws are going to berate you for your net worth every Thanksgiving, you might want to know that before you veto the prenup.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about refusing to reveal his income to his in-laws, people were there to help deem a verdict.