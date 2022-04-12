Man asks if he's wrong to call off wedding after fiancée almost killed his dog.

So, when a conflicted Groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his now ex and his dog, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Me (28M) and fiancée (27F) have been together for 4 years, engaged for 6 months. I also have a 7 year-old lab mix who is the greatest dog in existence.
On Saturday, fiancée had a bachelorette party at home. I stayed with my parents, but I left the dog with her because she likes having him there. However, I made sure to tell her to put the dog in our bedroom once the party gets going.
5 AM on Sunday I get a frantic call that something's wrong with the dog. She was drunk, so I told her to get a taxi and go to the emergency vet clinic. When I got there, she looked like she hadn't stopped crying for hours and she couldn't even speak. Two of her friends were there so they told me my dog is alive, but not well. I felt sorry for her for an entire 10 minutes while waiting for the doctor.