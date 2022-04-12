Man asks if he's wrong to call off wedding after fiancée almost killed his dog.

Dogs are loyal, adorable members of the family, but choosing your furry friend over the human love of your life is a bold move...

So, when a conflicted Groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his now ex and his dog, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for canceling my wedding because my fiancée almost got my dog killed?

Me (28M) and fiancée (27F) have been together for 4 years, engaged for 6 months. I also have a 7 year-old lab mix who is the greatest dog in existence.

On Saturday, fiancée had a bachelorette party at home. I stayed with my parents, but I left the dog with her because she likes having him there. However, I made sure to tell her to put the dog in our bedroom once the party gets going.