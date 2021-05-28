Man asks if he was wrong to call out teen co-worker for being 'unprofessional.'

Getting a staff to be on the same page about office etiquette, emailing style, or professionalism can be a challenge...

Depending on varying age levels or work experience, sometimes newer hires don't understand why the boss demands all employees sign every email "Best, [Name]" in a conversational thread. Airing out your dating saga in the office break room, treating the people you report to like peers, or bringing too much of your personal life into the workplace can sometimes be met with backlash. Just because it was encouraged that employees wear sweatpants to work in your old office doesn't mean you can show up to the morning meeting at your new job cuddled up inside of a sleeping bag.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his teenage co-worker's professionalism in the office, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling out an unprofessional coworker?