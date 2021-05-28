Man asks if he was wrong to call out teen co-worker for being 'unprofessional.'

Depending on varying age levels or work experience, sometimes newer hires don't understand why the boss demands all employees sign every email "Best, [Name]" in a conversational thread. Airing out your dating saga in the office break room, treating the people you report to like peers, or bringing too much of your personal life into the workplace can sometimes be met with backlash. Just because it was encouraged that employees wear sweatpants to work in your old office doesn't mean you can show up to the morning meeting at your new job cuddled up inside of a sleeping bag.
So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his teenage co-worker's professionalism in the office, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (M27) have been with this company for three years now, and we recently “hired” a new girl (F16). I say “hired” because she’s working off the books and is only there because she’s the daughter of a family friend of the CEO.
She never talks to anyone seriously. In our groupchat (small team) she would reply to the CEOs messages with things like sexy, okay, got it, lmao ok, exactly like that, no signing off or anything. She would write emails the same way, not bothering to use uppercase letters, and the email would always be the bare bones of what she was trying to say.