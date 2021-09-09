Man asks if he's wrong to call out pregnant GF for dismissing his 'sympathetic pregnancy.'

Pregnancy isn't always the miraculous and beautiful experience that Instagram mommy bloggers posing in floral crowns on the beach would lead you to think it is...

While carrying a baby for nine months and giving birth can be a transformative, life-altering experience for many people and couples, the physical and emotional toll isn't glamorous. Having a partner to support you through the pain of pregnancy can be a massive help, but if your partner is putting their own struggles over yours it can be a red flag for the future.

Parenting can be a highly rewarding gift, but it's also an exhausting journey in waking up with cheerios in your hair and forgetting what rest feels like. When you're so pregnant that you see your toes and you're crying over a toothpaste commercial while your partner is so nauseous simply from watching your nausea, it might be time for a discussion.

So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad experiencing "sympathetic pregnancy" symptoms decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to call his pregnant girlfriend "ridiculous," people were quick to help deem a verdict.