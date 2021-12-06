Man asks if he was wrong to cut up girlfriend's family heirloom for engagement ring.

Finding an ethically sourced diamond, figuring out if you actually need to spend three months salary to prove to the partner you already live with that you want a big party to celebrate the commitment you already have, or planning the perfect proposal can make eloping with ring pops very tempting. Flash mob with a professional photographer as viral TikTok bait or a private romantic setting and no social media post? Flashy, sparkly white rock or non-diamond vintage chic band?
Many families embrace the tradition of passing down jewelry to use for an engagement ring, but if you're going to recycle a stone, you probably want to get permission first. Jewelry can hold a great deal of sentimental value apart from its financial value, so before you hack up your great grandmother's earrings to make a studded belt, you might want to run the idea by someone.
So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to re-purpose a family heirloom to surprise his (hopefully) soon-to-be wife, people were quick to help deem a verdict.