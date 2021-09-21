Man asks if he’s wrong for cutting off his parents after they DNA-tested his baby.

Family dynamics are always a little messy, especially when grandchildren officially enter the chat.

Whether parents are pressuring their adult children to give them grandchildren as soon as possible after three glasses of wine on Thanksgiving or your mom is giving you a monologue of unsolicited baby advice on "screen time" from thirty years ago, choosing how involved extended family will be with children is up to their parents. While some people love to preach the "family over anyone, blood is thicker than water" mantra, cutting off toxic people regardless of your relation is often a healthy decision for everyone involved.

No one should ever have to choke down the debatably standard petty remarks or passive aggression from their in-laws at every holiday or birthday party, but racism is completely unacceptable. So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to refuse to let his parents have any contact with their grandson, people were quick to help deem a verdict.