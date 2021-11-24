Man asks if he was wrong to ditch racist date at restaurant for how she treated staff.

A first date from hell is always a fear when scrolling and swiping through the apps, but the more likely scenario is just a mediocre time with a perfectly pleasant person that you happen to have zero chemistry with...

Modern dating can be a hurricane of ghosting dead end conversations, figuring out how to break up with someone you're not technically dating and wondering if you're doomed to die alone surrounded by a graveyard of three month flings in "the talking stage." While it's polite to be honest with someone if you can't see a future with them or aren't on the same page about your relationship expectations, sometimes a date is just so horrific that all basic human decency must be left at the door.

Not wanting to date someone because they hate watching sports or are allergic to cats is one thing, but racists or anyone else with reprehensible values doesn't deserve the "had fun but I think I can see us more as friends" follow-up text. Ditching your date halfway through dinner when you said you were just going to the bathroom might seem like a shallow move, but there's always two sides to every story.