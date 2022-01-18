Man asks if he was wrong to expose the truth about brother's counseling 'business.'

Religion can be a tricky topic for many families, but forcing teenagers to get out of bed on Sunday to go learn about the word of the lord is a special sort of hellish challenge.

While many people choose to ignore their incredibly religious relative who drops paragraphs of bible passages under every social media post or shames your children for reading fantasy novels, there are situations when intervention is necessary.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to reveal the truth about his brother's shady new Christian business, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for exposing my brother’s “counseling” business?​​​​​​