Man asks if he was wrong to expose the truth about brother's counseling 'business.'

While many people choose to ignore their incredibly religious relative who drops paragraphs of bible passages under every social media post or shames your children for reading fantasy novels, there are situations when intervention is necessary.
So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to reveal the truth about his brother's shady new Christian business, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (33M) have a half brother named Rob (40M). We’re not especially close, as Rob is very religious and I’m agnostic. He’s one of those people who tends to push his beliefs on others, and even though I’d be happy to agree to disagree about Christianity, he can’t accept my view.