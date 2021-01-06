Man asks if he was wrong to fire his daughter's best friend for being 'too polite' over text message.

Hiring friends or family members to work under or alongside you at your job can definitely be fun, but it can also create some awkward tension if their work performance isn't exactly cutting it...

Everyone wants to help out their loved ones, especially if you have serious sway in their chosen industry or you could open a door for someone that could launch their career. Being a mentor to a younger person in your field can be incredibly rewarding, and if your knowledge can also help a friend of a family member or someone close to you personally, it can be even better. Still, blurring the lines and turning a friendship into a work relationship can certainly backfire, especially if you're forced to fire your cousin or report your son's best friend for stealing the inventory. Most people say it's better to avoid working with loved ones entirely, but there are plenty of successful examples of people helping out their friends and family professionally.

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" after he fired his teen daughter's best friend as his assistant on a film, people were quick to deem a verdict.