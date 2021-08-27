Man asks if he was wrong to 'flaunt' his wealth when he met girlfriend's parents.

Money can be an uncomfortable topic sometimes, especially when the subject of finances or class is brought up by your partner's parents during the first dinner you've ever had with them...

Shaming someone for not making enough money according to an arbitrary standard you've set is never acceptable, but assuming things about people just because of their income or their background can also be shady behavior. Of course it's understandable for parents to have the urge to protect their adult children, but going out of your way to make their new partner uncomfortable the first time you meet them is a risky move.

Unless you have a valid reason to shut a relationship down, it's best to keep the first "meeting the parents" session light and breezy and save the brutal grilling for post-Thanksgiving cocktails or the family group chat.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to wear a fancy watch to meet his girlfriend's parents, people were quick to help deem a verdict.