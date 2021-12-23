Man asks if he's wrong to force 'selfish' wife to attend his company's Christmas parties.

Most of the time there's some awkward banter, followed by a few drinks, followed by hours on end of work discussion. Unless you have a workplace where all your coworkers are genuinely friends you would've chosen regardless of the forty hours a week you spend scheming more ways to make your company money, most of the time the common thread is your job.
While venting about work can be cathartic (especially after a few peppermint martinis), dragging your partner to an event where they don't know anyone and feel pressured to put on the "partner show" can be a recipe for a tense drive home.