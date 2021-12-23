Man asks if he's wrong to force 'selfish' wife to attend his company's Christmas parties.

Attending work parties and events isn't always the tipsy Secret Santa celebration and punch bowl in the break room rave that everyone had in mind...

Most of the time there's some awkward banter, followed by a few drinks, followed by hours on end of work discussion. Unless you have a workplace where all your coworkers are genuinely friends you would've chosen regardless of the forty hours a week you spend scheming more ways to make your company money, most of the time the common thread is your job.

While venting about work can be cathartic (especially after a few peppermint martinis), dragging your partner to an event where they don't know anyone and feel pressured to put on the "partner show" can be a recipe for a tense drive home.