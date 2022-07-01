Man asks if he's wrong to force his wife to order off the Kids' Menu at restaurants.

A key part of any romantic relationship is sharing food together...

Not being able to share an appetizer because you tragically fell in love with an annoyingly picky eater can be a source of tension for years that can pile up into a 3 AM kitchen meltdown in the future. So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to hand his wife the kids' menu, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making my wife order off the kids' menu or share a meal with me?