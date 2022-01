Office holiday parties are usually either a bunch of people uncomfortably mingling around a table of desserts while practicing their best professional behavior, or a Wild West of holiday-themed mayhem fueled by peppermint vodka martinis and cinnamon-rimmed shots that'll be the subject of staff gossip for years to come.

If your workplace has ever participated in a white elephant, Yankee swap, or Secret Santa type of holiday tradition, you're probably familiar with a stressful attempt to find a gift under $15 for a coworker you've spoken a total of three sentences to in your entire time at the office.