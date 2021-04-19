Man asks if he's wrong to 'hate wife's friend's guts' after he outed them as poly.

Catching a friend or acquaintance's partner on a date in public or showing clear signs of an affair can be a cringey, soap-opera level nightmare for everyone involved...

Depending on how well you know the person seemingly being cheated on, it can be difficult to decide whether or not it's worth the risks to insert yourself in what could be a tangled web of lies, or just a full-blown misunderstanding. Everyone's relationship is different, and while it might look like your friend's trust is being betrayed over a candlelit table for two covered in rose petals and chocolate strawberries, stirring up drama because of your own expectations for a romantic relationship might not always be wise. There's always a chance you could get blamed instead of the alleged cheater simply for breaking the news, or you could potentially destroy a relationship just because you wanted to play super sleuth.

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he's wrong to hold a grudge against his wife's friend for a misunderstanding about their polyamory, people were eager to deem a verdict.