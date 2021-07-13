Man asks if he was wrong to be honest with his wife about her 'terrible' hairstyle.

Being honest about someone's style or appearance can be a slippery, rollercoaster of a risk especially when the person asking you for your true opinion is your significant other...

Unless you're prepared to go into hiding for the next week or year, sometimes it's best to keep your thoughts to yourself as long as your partner is happy and confident with their new look. Still, there's only so much smiling and dodging the question you can do before they might suspect you're not a fan of their purple tips, blunt bangs or sequin-studded jacket. Expecting someone to look exactly the same as the day you met them is toxic and unrealistic, but lying for years about how much you love that Puka shell necklace they wear every day could be just as destructive.

So, when a frustrated husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he was wrong to be honest with his wife when she asked him if he likes her hair, people were there to help deem a verdict.