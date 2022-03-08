Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was wrong to insist GF not wear white dress to colleague's wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Mar 8, 2022 | 4:07 AM
There are many different types of weddings from a casual backyard ceremony to a 500-person festival, but one thing we can all agree on is that it's never a good idea to upset the bride...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to force his girlfriend to change before attending a wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for "demanding" my girlfriend change her dress for a wedding?

This happened during this weekend, me being in my early thirties and my gf in her late twenties. I was invited to a wedding ceremony of a colleague and could bring someone with me.

I asked my GF that I've been dating for a year if she would like to join me and she was really happy because she apparently loves weddings. Since we don't live together I drove to pick her up so we'd have some time to spare before the ceremony.

Sources: Reddit
