Man asks if he was wrong to insist GF not wear white dress to colleague's wedding.

There are many different types of weddings from a casual backyard ceremony to a 500-person festival, but one thing we can all agree on is that it's never a good idea to upset the bride...

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to force his girlfriend to change before attending a wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for "demanding" my girlfriend change her dress for a wedding?

This happened during this weekend, me being in my early thirties and my gf in her late twenties. I was invited to a wedding ceremony of a colleague and could bring someone with me.