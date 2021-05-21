Man asks if he’s wrong to kick brother out of house for having OnlyFans account.

Just because you might not choose a career yourself doesn't mean it's a morally questionable path for someone else. Part of being a supportive sibling or close friend is being there for the people you love even when their choices don't exactly align with the choices you'd make for yourself. As long as everyone involved is safe and happy, it's none of your business what someone does for their job.
That being said, sharing a living space with family can complicate the relationship into 3 AM feuds over dirty dishes and who was actually the favorite child growing up. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about his younger brother's OnlyFans career, people were there to help deem a verdict.
I’m 24m and my brother is 18.So, I’ll get right to the point: My little brother has an OnlyFans and sells pictures and videos of himself through it. He currently lives with me in my house and has been for the past six months or so. After I found out about his account (which he literally got on his 18th bday I might add) I told him that while I can’t tell him what to do that I won’t have him doing it under my roof.