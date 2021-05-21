Man asks if he’s wrong to kick brother out of house for having OnlyFans account.

Judging people for how they making a living and pay their rent is usually ignorant and intolerant behavior, especially when their career choices don't have any negative impact on you personally...

Just because you might not choose a career yourself doesn't mean it's a morally questionable path for someone else. Part of being a supportive sibling or close friend is being there for the people you love even when their choices don't exactly align with the choices you'd make for yourself. As long as everyone involved is safe and happy, it's none of your business what someone does for their job.

That being said, sharing a living space with family can complicate the relationship into 3 AM feuds over dirty dishes and who was actually the favorite child growing up. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about his younger brother's OnlyFans career, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my brother out of my house for having an OnlyFans?