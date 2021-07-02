Man asks if he was wrong to kick SIL out of party for bringing ‘fake’ service dog.

Hating dogs can be a pretty unpopular stance, especially when everyone has a sacred viral Instagram account for each one of their pets and dogs are allowed in many public spaces.

While most people love a cute furry friend sniffing around the backyard party, if you're going to adopt a dog, it's critically important to be a responsible pet owner. Training your dog, regardless of the breed or size, keeps other people and your dog safe. A well-trained dog will almost always be invited back to other people's homes or holidays, but the retriever who tore up every pillow in the house when left alone for five minutes surely will not. Even if you're a diehard animal lover, nobody enjoys getting knocked over by a 70 pound animal in your best outfit or getting a burger snatched out of your hand by a slobbering, hungry canine on a mission.

So, when a frustrated dog hater decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his sister-in-law's untrained, phony emotional support animal crashing his party, people were there to help deem a verdict.