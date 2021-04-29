Man asks if he was wrong to leave brother's Halloween wedding early for son's birthday.

Parents of young children often have to choose whether or not it's worth it to shovel out the money for a babysitter or drag their kids to a wedding where they'll immediately get bored and possibly ruin a sentimental nuptial moment with a temper tantrum about their shoes...

Even when couples try their best to include children in wedding festivities, usually parents who bring their kids have to leave the reception a little earlier than the rest of the open-bar minglers. As long as family and friends of the couple getting married are honest about how exactly they'll be able to show up for wedding-related festivities, everyone can usually compromise. Still, communication with wedding guests whose presence is particularly important to the bride or groom is key, especially when couples can get so lost in the stress of wedding planning that they forget everyone else in the world has a life outside of matching gowns and flowers.

So, when an annoyed dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not he was wrong to bail early on his brother's Halloween wedding reception, people were quick to deem a verdict.