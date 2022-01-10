Man asks if he's wrong to let cousin keep a $50k 'gift' against his wife's wishes.

Scratch-off tickets can be a fun way to spend a Christmas morning or a quick and easy gift, but unfortunately they usually end up in the trash.

Winning a life-changing amount of money by scratching off a ticket with a dirty coin is rare, but not impossible. If you decided to be the cool aunt or fun uncle at a holiday by giving everyone scratch-off tickets and someone in your family shockingly wins big, are you then allowed to demand the ticket back? That certainly wouldn't make you fun, cool relative anymore, would it Mr. Scrooge?

So, when conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to let his cousin keep a technically accidental financial gift against his wife's will, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for "giving" my cousin $50k against my wife's wishes?