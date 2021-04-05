Man asks if he was wrong to make neighbor remove the Easter eggs he hid on his property.

Sharing an extra cup of sugar, baked goods, or an outdoor drink with a neighbor can be a fun, but letting a swarm of sugar-fueled children search your property for Easter eggs isn't a very relaxing Sunday...

If children are on your property, you are responsible for their safety, and forcing your neighbor to be an unpaid babysitter while kids knock over all your potted plants in search of jelly beans inside of colorful plastic eggs is a pretty big ask. If two neighbors come up with an agreement about using each other's yards, pools, trampolines, grills or other fun household things, then it can help create an exciting, harmonious neighborhood. However, things always get more complicated when children are involved. Keeping children safe is a top priority when it comes to outdoor activities, and it can be difficult to keep a close eye on tiny humans who can leave a path of destruction behind them at lightning speed.

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his neighbor hiding Easter eggs for children in his yard, people were quick to deem a verdict.