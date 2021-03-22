Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to dress up when wife surprised him with date.

Keeping the romance alive in a longterm relationship can require a bit of work sometimes, and surprising your partner with a date night or a romantic evening at home can spice up the daily routine...

Showing your partner that they're loved and appreciated can sometimes take a bit of extra effort, but it's important to do every now and then before resentments build up. Slacking off on maintaining a healthy level of honesty and communication can lead to small problems brewing and bubbling over into a 3 AM tense battles over the single dirty spoon left in the sink.

Even if you're not in the mood to do anything but watch television in your pajamas, if your partner put in the work to make you happy, the least you could do is try to match their efforts and enjoy the night. Feeling like you're being taken for granted or the only one putting in work is a terrible place to be in a relationship. So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the as*hole?" about his reaction to his wife dressing up and making him a fancy dinner, people were eager to deem a verdict.