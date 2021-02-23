Man asks if he's wrong to not fire young assistant because his wife feels insecure.

While the tale as old as time in office scandals is the one of an older, powerful man running off with his secretary 20 years younger than him, "Mad Men" shouldn't be a template for our modern relationships...

It's sexist and a sign that your relationship isn't as healthy as it should be if you're constantly assuming younger people are on the hunt to steal your spouse, especially in the workplace. Instead of making others the enemy, analyzing why you're so quick to assume your partner would leave you for their new assistant is a more helpful exercise. Ruining a job opportunity for a young person because of your marriage insecurities is a surefire way to award you some bad karma. Healthy relationships are built on trust and respect, and there isn't room for any of that when you're snooping your spouse's texts to see if the new hire is being flirty. Not everyone can be Don Draper...

So, when a frustrated and confused husband decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his wife taking issue with his new 22-year-old administrative assistant, people were quick to offer advice.