Man asks if he was wrong to not tip bartender who cut off friend with speech impediment.

Tipping can often be a divisive subject as many people resent the fact that 20% of the bill for restaurant or bar service is standard in the United States.

Anyone who has worked in the service industry is familiar with the heart-sinking level of confusion or blind rage when you marathon it around the restaurant smiling out of your eyebrows only to find that a party left you a zero dollar tip. Being a waiter or bartender is a serious test in the strength of your faith in humanity as you stand for twelve hours panicking about table seven's missing side of ranch dressing while table twelve throws up happy hour margaritas in the bathroom and your co-worker cries about how the manager screamed at them for wearing red shoes that don't match the uniform.

Still, there are some situations when a customer feels justified in their choice to not leave a tip and that can spark a debate that floods the comment sections on all social media apps. So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he was wrong to stiff a rude bartender on a tip, people were quick to help deem a verdict.