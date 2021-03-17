Man asks if he's wrong to ask partner to pay him back with stimulus check.

The pandemic hasn't been a care-free time for anyone, and financial problems have been a main source of conflict between many families, businesses, and romantic partners...

Discussing finances in a relationship can be uncomfortable, but it's often necessary to talk about splitting bills, rent payments, credit card debt or loans before moving in with someone or committing to them long-term. Dividing up shared household expenses based on individual income can work for some couples, while others prefer to split every expense evenly. Regardless of how bills are paid, it's important that both people in a relationship agree to the terms before one person is stuck with a massive electric bill every month while the other person drops their whole paycheck on shoes they'll never wear.

Especially during COVID-times, prioritizing expenses can be difficult when tensions are also particularly high from being trapped inside for a year. Asking your partner to pay you back with the stimulus check they were looking forward to spending on a new wardrobe or post-vaccination vacation can be awkward, but it's better to address problems as they arise instead of letting them marinate into a dramatic, reality-televsion ready Venmo war. So, when a concerned man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his partner's stimulus check, people were eager to deem a verdict.