Man asks if he's wrong to prioritize going to the gym over spending time with GF's kid.

Being in a new relationship can sometimes mean having to restructure the schedule and routines you were used to in your single days. RIP, sleeping until 2 PM on weekends and leaving socks all over the floor.

So, when a conflicted gym rat decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to tell his girlfriend the truth about his strict exercise regimen, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my girlfriend that yes, the gym is more important to me than her and her daughter?

I (32M) have been dating my girlfriend (29F) for about 18 months. She has the cutest little 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.