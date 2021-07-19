Man asks if he was wrong to publicly shame wife's friend for being rude to waitress.

Witnessing a member of your table at a restaurant fully berate the waitstaff over something as insignificant in the grand scheme of life as a missing side of ranch dressing can be humiliating.

The staff at a restaurant usually isn't allowed to defend themselves when a customer is screaming in their face about their sugar-rimmed happy hour cocktail taking three minutes longer than expected, which is why calling your friends out for their entitled nonsense can award you some seriously good karma.

Regardless of your opinion on tipping, the service industry is often an exhausting test of faith in humanity as Karens roam freely and "the customer is always right" is the gospel word. While it might look like your waitress is just carrying your food from the kitchen to your table, she's probably just finished two hours of side-work, descalated a fight between drunk patrons, watched her soul leave her body as an elderly married man proposed marriage to her, and smiled while her confused manager chastised her for something that was actually the hungover bartender's fault.