Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to exchange lab-grown diamond ring for natural one.

Buying an engagement ring can be a stressful and expensive, daunting task for many people...

While the symbolism and sentiment is lovely and romantic, going out on a limb and hoping that what you pick out is something your future spouse actually wants to wear every day for the rest of their lives can be a lot to navigate. Do you plan a surprise proposal or do you take your partner to a jewelry store and have them design it themselves? Do you stray from the traditional path and pick a non-diamond gemstone or do you become an amateur gemologist and start researching clarity and cut while scrolling through five hundred tabs of ring websites? Many couples discuss their plans before orchestrating the flash mob, the photographer or the family reunion park proposal, but a true surprise can also be a risk.

So, when a frustrated soon-to-be groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his future wife's reaction to the lab-grown engagement ring he purchased, people were there to help deem a verdict.