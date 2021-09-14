Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to get engaged simply to attend GF's sister's wedding.

Planning a wedding can be a stressful nightmare of underlying family tension, hilariously ridiculous expenses, friends arguing over multiple group texts, and crying into a puddle of floral arrangements about details you never imagined you'd ever care even remotely about.

The first step of wedding planning is usually deciding how big of an event you want, and that unfortunately means narrowing down the list of people closest to you. Does your coworker get a plus one even though you've never met their partner and you don't want to pay for a stranger's dinner? Do you invite all your mom's friends who you barely know because your mom says they'll be devastated if you don't? How you decide which of your seventeen cousins will get to bring their young, screaming children? The chore of sending out the invitations and building a guest list can be enough to make any otherwise chill person spontaneously elope in a destination too far away for anyone they've ever met to attend. Sorry mom, but enjoy these photos from a remote island that you can only get to by raft.