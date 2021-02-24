Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to get his pregnant wife fruit snacks at 2 AM.

While pregnant women have a reputation for being moody, irrationally teary, and craving pickles on top of a mountain of ice cream-layered pancake lasagna, building another human being takes a physical and emotional toll...

Helping out your spouse or partner who is pregnant is necessary and expected, but sometimes a pregnancy can exhaust even the person who isn't carrying the baby. Coming up with a plan to divide household chores, maintain a work-life balance, prepare for the baby and still enjoy each other's company can help ease some spontatenous pregnancy-related midnight meltdowns. Still, whoever isn't pregnant should expect to have to pick up the slack for critically important snack emergencies and dish duty most of the time.

So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the A*hole?" about his wife's pregnancy behavior, people were quick to deem to verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to get my pregnant wife fruit snacks and demanding she do more chores?