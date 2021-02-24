Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to get his pregnant wife fruit snacks at 2 AM.

Helping out your spouse or partner who is pregnant is necessary and expected, but sometimes a pregnancy can exhaust even the person who isn't carrying the baby. Coming up with a plan to divide household chores, maintain a work-life balance, prepare for the baby and still enjoy each other's company can help ease some spontatenous pregnancy-related midnight meltdowns. Still, whoever isn't pregnant should expect to have to pick up the slack for critically important snack emergencies and dish duty most of the time.
So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad decided to consult the courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the A*hole?" about his wife's pregnancy behavior, people were quick to deem to verdict.
My (29M) wife (27F) is 24 weeks pregnant and so far it has been a fairly easy pregnancy (according to her and her doctor, not making assumptions of course). I have done my best to be a good husband. I work full time, started doing all the chores (cooking/cleaning/pet care), and of course try my best to accommodate her cravings. She has been taking it easy and spends most of her day relaxing. She says she’s “never felt better.”