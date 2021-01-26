Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to give apartment parking spot to disabled woman.

Renting an apartment can unfortunately often come with a lot of financial hurdles, headaches and bizarre loopholes in the lease...

Always read before you sign a lease or you might later learn that it's your responsibility to solve a rampant rat infestation that was already alive and well before you moved in. While cities have different laws in place to protect tenants, building rules can vary depending on the year it was built and the surrounding neighborhood. Just because your lease includes "access" to building amentities such as a gym or a parking garage doesn't usually mean you're entitled to these perks without paying an extra fee on top of your rent. However, if your parking spot is explicitly included in your rent, that's a deal you probably don't want to lose.

So, when a flustered apartment tenant decided to consult the moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about refusing to give up the spot that comes with their lease to accomodate a disabled woman's van, people were eager to weigh in.