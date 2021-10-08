Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to give up 'man cave' so mother-in-law can move in.

The "man cave" or, a basement dedicated to the fine craft of drinking beer, playing video games, and escaping from the chaos of family life upstairs can be a subject of tension.

Regardless of your gender, having a place to get some alone time can be a key piece of any marriage or co-parenting relationship. While kids are often the top priority and greatest joy for many couples, getting an hour or two away from the tiny humans who demand your constant support, attention and snack-making skills is critical to mental health.

If you're fortunate enough to have enough space in your home to carve out a location where you can indulge in some personal time even if that means lying on the couch in a comatose state with a movie you've seen hundreds of times and a bowl of pretzels, it can be hard to say goodbye to it. Helping out your siblings or parents and offering up your guest room or air mattress while they get back on their feet is part of being a loving and supportive family member, but sometimes you need to set some hard boundaries.