Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to 'serve' wife 3 meals a day when she 'demands it.'

Dividing up necessary but boring household chores and tasks can be a source of tension in some families...

Depending on work schedules, children, and individual skills and interests, it's important to communicate and come up with a housework routine that works best for your marriage, family, or even roommate situation. If one person feels as though they're breaking their back to cook, clean, look after kids, juggle daily loads or laundry, put away all the dishes, and still have the energy to show up to their job full-time, bitter resentments can brew. Holding anger inside can be disastrous as the last thing anyone wants is to have a full-blown screaming and crying meltdown one day over one dirty dish in the sink. It's about more than the one dirty dish, people!

So, when a frustrated husband and new dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about the division of labor in his household, people were especially eager to deem a verdict.